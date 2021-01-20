Biden Inauguration Latest Updates: Soon after taking oath as 46th President of the US, Joe Biden will kick off his new administration on Wednesday itself with orders to restore the United States to the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization. Also Read - Joe Biden Will Soon Ride in Presidential Limousine ‘The Beast’: All You Need to Know About World's Safest Car

Part of the administrative work, Biden will sign 17 orders and actions hours after being sworn in as US leader to break from policies of departing President Donald Trump and set new paths on immigration, the environment, fighting Covid-19 and the economy.

On the first day itself, Biden plans to end Trump's much-assailed ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries and halt construction of the wall that Trump ordered on the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration.

Biden’s first presidential actions would also include sending a comprehensive bill on immigration to the Congress, incoming White House officials said. The immigration bill proposes an eight-year pathway to illegal immigrants and removing the per country cap for employment-based green cards, a move that would benefit hundreds and thousands of Indian IT professionals in the US, whose current wait period for legal permanent residency runs into several decades.

Moreover, Biden will continue to take action over the next 10 days and over his entire time in office to address the four crises that he’s laid out.

Biden will sign executive orders, memoranda, directives and letters to take initial steps to address COVID-19 pandemic, providing economic relief, tackling climate change and advancing racial equity, officials said.

Biden will take action — not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration — but also to start moving the country forward. These actions are bold and begin the work of following through his promises to Americans, according to a fact sheet issued by the Biden Transition.

One of his first acts would be to launch his 100 Days Masking Challenge, asking Americans to mask up for 100 days. He will issue an executive order requiring masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands, and by federal employees and contractors.

Biden will also take action to cease the Trump administration’s process of withdrawing from the World Health Organisation. The Biden-Harris administration with Dr Antony Fauci as the head of the delegation will participate at the ongoing WHO executive board meeting. Fauci is America’s top infectious disease expert.

Biden will sign an executive order creating the position of COVID-19 Response Coordinator, who will report directly to the President and be responsible for coordinating all elements of the COVID-19 response across government.

In addition, he will sign an executive order that takes critical first steps to address the climate crisis, create good union jobs and advance environmental justice, while reversing Trump administration’s harmful policies, the officials said.

Through another executive order, Biden will begin the work of embedding equity across federal policymaking and rooting out systemic racism and other barriers to opportunity from federal programs and institutions.

Biden will sign an order to revoke Trump administration’s orders of setting out an unlawful plan to exclude non-citizens from the census and apportionment of Congressional representatives.

In another executive order, Biden will order every appointee in the executive branch to sign an ethics pledge to ensure that executive branch employees act in the interest of the American people and not for personal gain.

