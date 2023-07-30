Home

From IIT Delhi To Leading Education Development Manager, Indian-origin Soma Chakrabarti To Be Felicitated At STEM Conference

The Women of Color (WOC) STEM Conference-Digital Twin Experience (DTX) is scheduled to be held from October 12 to 14, in Detroit, Michigan.

Indian-origin professor and leading education development manager at Ansys Dr Soma Chakrabarti. (Image: Twitter/@IFEESTweets)

Indian-origin Soma Chakrabarti: Indian-origin professor and leading education development manager at Ansys Dr Soma Chakrabarti will be recognised for her contributions to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) during the Women of Color (WOC) STEM Conference-Digital Twin Experience (DTX).

The Women of Color (WOC) STEM Conference-Digital Twin Experience (DTX) is scheduled to be held from October 12 to 14, in Detroit, Michigan. The conference is organized by Career Communications Group, Inc, to promote multiculturalism and gender equity in STEM fields.

Along with Soma Chakrabarti, Adetola Wahab and Karynna Tuan would be awarded during the Women of Color (WOC) STEM Conference.

Technology All-Star Category

Dr Chakrabarti, with over 20 years of experience in administration, teaching, and research in both academia and industry, has been named under the “technology all-star category.”

Extensive Experience

She has previously served as the assistant dean of the summer term at the University of Wisconsin, Madison; the director of continuing studies at the University of Delaware’s Division of Professional and Continuing Studies; and the director of the Center for Engineering and Interdisciplinary Professional Education at the University of Kansas Continuing Education Division.

IIT Delhi Graduate

The IIT Delhi alumna has been the president of the International Association for Continuing Engineering Education (IACEE) since 2016 and taught chemical engineering. She was an associate research engineer in the Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering at the University of Kansas.

About Women Of Color STEM DTX Conference

For over two decades, WOC STEM has been celebrating the exceptional contributions of women of color, inspiring the next generation of skilled professionals poised to secure high-wage jobs. The recognition program holds much significance considering the projected growth in STEM employment opportunities in the United States.

“We have chosen Soma, Adetola, and Karynna as recipients because they are part of an exceptional group of forward-thinking STEM experts. This year’s pool of candidates was exceptionally strong and represented a diverse collection of executive professionals,” said Tyrone D Taborn, co-founder of the 2023 Women of Color STEM DTX Conference.

