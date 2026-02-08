Home

From India’s rejection to China’s control: The story of Balochistan port – what it means

Currently, Gwadar port in Balochistan, Pakistan has become a hub of unrest and Chinese influence. The strategic coastal town was once ruled by Oman and later offered to India. It is now run and operated by China.

From India’s rejection to China’s control: Balochistan is again making headlines all over after fresh attacks by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Pakistan Army’s operation in the region. Baloch people, including the BLA believe that their land is not controlled by Pakistan government but China. Several experts stated that although Balochistan is officially part of Pakistan but the decision-making in crucial areas is influenced by Chinese interests. This view is strongest in Gwadar which is a coastal town of the region. It has also become a symbol of both economic hopes and political neglect.

Gwadar: From A Quiet Settlement To Geopolitical Hotspot

Earlier, Gwadar was a place of fishermen and traders. It was an unnoticed place on the Arabian Sea and was untouched by any political development. The place remained unnoticed for centuries.

