New Delhi: The life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to inspire many and that includes former US President Barack Obama. A media report on Friday suggested that Obama had in 2015 written about PM Modi in a piece in Time Magazine and had described him as India's 'reformer-in-chief'.

In the inspiring article in the magazine, Obama had said that PM Modi as a boy had helped his father sell tea to support their family and at this moment, he is leading world's largest democracy, and his life story—from poverty to Prime Minister—reflects the dynamism and potential of India's rise.

In the said article he further had mentioned that PM Modi was determined to help more Indians follow in his path.

“He’s laid out an ambitious vision to reduce extreme poverty, improve education, empower women and girls and unleash India’s true economic potential while confronting climate change,” Obama had said in the article.

Calling PM Modi a devotee of yoga, Obama write that the Indian politician connected with all citizens on Twitter and imagined a ‘digital India’.”

Recollecting PM Modi’s visit to Washington, Obama wrote that the world famous leader recognizes that more than 1 billion Indians living and succeeding together can be an inspiring model for all.

In his latest book ‘A Promised Land’ which had hit the market now, Obama has said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a “nervous, unformed quality” about him like a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to “master the subject.”

The New York Times while reviewing his book has written that Obama is the first Black American President who has talked about political leaders from around the world.