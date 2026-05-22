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From Stealth Fighter to Aerial Warlord: Meet Russias Su-57D

From Stealth Fighter to Aerial Warlord: Meet Russia’s Su-57D

The biggest change in this jet is the second seat. Older single-seat stealth fighters like the American F-22 and F-35 made one pilot handle everything — flying, radar, missiles, navigation, and communication.

From Stealth Fighter to Aerial Warlord: Meet Russia’s Su-57D

Russia has done something special. On May 19, 2026, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) announced that the new Su-57D twin-seat stealth fighter had completed its very first flight at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant. Sukhoi’s chief test pilot Sergei Bogdan flew the jet after taxi tests on May 16. But here is the interesting part — this aircraft is not just another fighter jet. It is being built to act like a flying command centre in the sky.

To understand this simply, imagine a captain who leads a team during a game. The Su-57D is that captain in the air. Its main job will be to control future S-70 Okhotnik combat drones and manage complicated attack missions. This is a new style of warfare called manned-unmanned teaming, where a fighter jet and several drones work together as one team. The fighter becomes the brain, and the drones become its hands.

The biggest change in this jet is the second seat. Older single-seat stealth fighters like the American F-22 and F-35 made one pilot handle everything — flying, radar, missiles, navigation, and communication. During a heavy battle full of electronic jamming, this becomes too much for one person. So Russia added a second crew member. This person handles drone control, electronic warfare, sensor data, and target selection, while the main pilot fully focuses on flying and fighting. Think of it like one person driving the car while the other reads the map and plans the route. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said the jet will mainly do three things — combat training, coordinating air attacks, and controlling drones.

What is surprising is the speed. UAC filed a patent in November 2023 for a two-seat Su-57 designed to control drones. Less than 30 months later, the aircraft was flying. This is very fast for such a big change. Experts believe Russia saved time by reusing an older test jet, the damaged “055 Blue” T-50, instead of building everything from zero. This was a clever, money-saving move.

Of course, there are some trade-offs. To fit the second seat, engineers had to rearrange the electronics, cooling systems, mission computers, and even some fuel space. The longer canopy and changed upper body can reflect slightly more radar signals from the front, making it a little easier to detect than the original Su-57. The extra weight may also reduce range and agility. But Russia clearly feels the benefit of having a second brain in the cockpit is worth these small costs.

This jet shows a big shift in thinking. Instead of using stealth fighters only to sneak into enemy territory and strike, Russia now wants them to act as airborne control centres that manage drones, sensors, strike aircraft, and electronic warfare across a wide battlefield. Interestingly, this puts Russia in direct competition with China’s Chengdu J-20S, the only other publicly known two-seat fifth-generation fighter being tested. Western sixth-generation programs like America’s NGAD and Europe’s GCAP also focus on this drone-teaming idea. But Russia is taking a cheaper route — upgrading the existing Su-57 instead of building a brand-new jet. This choice is partly forced, because Western sanctions have hurt Russia’s supply of semiconductors and advanced avionics.

Numbers tell the real story. Russia ordered 76 Su-57 jets in 2019, but by 2026 only around 42 exist, including prototypes. So Russia still depends heavily on its Su-35S, Su-30SM, and Su-34 fleets. Yet even a few Su-57D aircraft could give big strategic value, because their strength is not large numbers but their ability to coordinate entire missions.

Now comes the part that matters most for us. The Su-57D fits India’s needs very well. Years ago, India and Russia worked on the FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft) project, and India had specifically asked for a twin-seat version that could manage long-range strikes and complex missions. That project collapsed in 2018 over disagreements about stealth, technology transfer, and cost. But the Su-57D now answers many of those old demands. It offers a two-seat design and is compatible with Russian weapons and support systems already linked to India’s large Su-30MKI fleet. This means easier training and smoother integration for the Indian Air Force.

Russian media still talk about possible Indian interest in over 100 aircraft, though no official deal has been confirmed. For India, which faces a two-front threat and needs strong drone-teaming capability, a flying command centre that controls swarms of drones could be a smart, future-ready addition. The Su-57D is not just a jet — it is a bridge to the next era of warfare, and India may find that bridge worth crossing.

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