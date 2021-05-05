Washington: Months after being banned from social media platform Twitter and Facebook, former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched his own communications platform named ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’. This platform is launched so that Trump can post pictures, videos, comments, and articles and opinions on various topics. The move from Trump comes ahead of Facebook’s independent oversight board’s decision on Wednesday on whether to indefinitely suspend Trump from the platform. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account 'Permanently Suspended' After She Violates 'Hateful Conduct Policy'

As per media reports, the new communication platform launched by Trump has been built by Campaign Nucleus, created by Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale. The platform allows people to share content on Twitter and Facebook. Interestingly, the features on the platform do not allow a user to reply on the posts, therefore making it a 'one-way communication platform.

A screenshot of 'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump':

However, putting an end to speculations, Trump’s campaign has issued a clarification saying the personal platform will not be a collection of his posts from Twitter and Facebook. “We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future,” said Jaison Miller, Trump’s senior advisor.

Earlier in March, Trump and former first lady Melania Trump had also launched a website of the 45th President of the United States. As per media reports, the website is meant to allow Trump supporters to request their participation in the events, submit letters and ask for personalised greetings.

After the January 6 Capitol riots, Twitter had permanently suspended Donald Trump over a repeated violation of rules.