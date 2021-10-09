Beirut: A massive fuel shortage has left Labanon in complete darkness as the country has no electricity after two power stations were shut down due to shortage of fuel. Speaking to news agency Reuters, a government official said that the power outage will continue for a few days.Also Read - Beirut Port Blast Investigation to Resume After Court Rejects Legal Complaints

Giving further details, the official added that the Lebanese power network completely stopped working at noon today, and it is unlikely that it will work until next Monday, or for several days.

As per latest updates, the thermoelectric plant has stopped at Zahrani power station, after the Deir Ammar plant stopped on Friday due to a fuel shortage.

However, the government official added that the state electricity company would try to use the army’s fuel oil reserve to operate the power plants temporarily, but that would not happen anytime soon.

It must be noted that the people of Lebanon normally depend on private generators run on diesel, although that is in short supply now.