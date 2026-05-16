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Fuel systems of petrol pumps hacked across many states in US; Iranian hackers suspected, while experts say matter is very serious

Fuel systems of petrol pumps hacked across many states in US; Iranian hackers suspected, while experts say matter is ‘very serious’

American agencies are also suspicious of Iran because cyber groups linked to Iran have been targeting systems related to oil, gas and water supply.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

New Delhi: Many cases of hacking the fuel tank systems of petrol pumps have come to light in many states in America. American officials suspect that hackers linked to Iran may be behind it. According to sources related to the investigation, the hackers targeted the systems that are used to measure the amount of oil in petrol pumps. These are called automatic tank gauge, i.e. ATG systems.

It has been reported that many ATG systems were connected to the Internet and did not even have password protection. By taking advantage of this weakness, hackers entered the system. According to the officials, the hackers were able to tamper with the data displayed on the tank’s screen in some places, but they could not change the actual amount of fuel present in the tank.

Also Read: Brent crude jumps over $125 amid fears of Iran-US war; Will fuel prices rise in India as well?

How Dangerous Is Gas System Hacking?

According to a CNN report, no major damage or accident has been reported so far from this cyber attack. But American officials and cybersecurity experts say that the matter is very serious. They say that if a hacker gains complete control over such a system, they can hide dangerous situations like gas leaks. This can increase the risk of fire or a major accident.

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American agencies are also suspicious of Iran because cyber groups linked to Iran have been targeting systems related to oil, gas and water supply. However, the officials clearly said that no such proof has been found so far, which can fully prove that the attack was carried out by Iran.

Cyber ​​Attacks Have Become Iran’s Major Weapons

If Iran’s role in the investigation is proven, it will be considered a major cyber attack on the US’s critical infrastructure. This matter has come to light at a time when the tension between America and Iran is at a boiling point. The report states that Iran cannot directly attack America with missiles or drones, so cyber attacks are becoming a major weapon for it.

This incident may also increase the political pressure on the American government, because the prices of gasoline and fuel have already increased in the United States due to the Middle East crisis. Cybersecurity experts have been warning for many years that ATG systems connected to the Internet can become a threat.

Also Read: ‘India faces no restrictions in transiting Strait of Hormuz’: Big relief for India amid rising Iran-US tensions as Iran gives assurance to India

How Active Are Iran-backed Cyber Groups?

In 2015, cybersecurity company Trend Micro put fake ATG systems online for testing. Even at that time, pro-Iranian hacker groups had tried to target them. In 2021, a Sky News report claimed that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) considered gas station systems a potential target for cyber attacks.

According to the report, ever since the current war that started on February 28, hackers associated with Iran are continuously conducting cyber attacks on the oil, gas, water and medical sectors of America. Experts say that Iranian hackers have become faster and technically stronger than before.

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