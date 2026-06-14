Full opening of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, Iran to receive $25 billion: What does draft of US-Iran peace deal say?

Under the agreement, Iran will scale back its support for regional proxy groups, while the US will cease threatening military action against Iran.

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New Delhi: The diplomatic standoff and tension between the US and Iran, persisting for several months, now appear to be on the path to resolution. A detailed final draft of the proposed peace agreement has been prepared, establishing broad consensus on sensitive issues such as the nuclear programme, oil exports, security of the Strait of Hormuz, the release of frozen assets, and regional stability.

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Citing a senior Iranian official, Reuters news agency reported that the final draft of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US is nearly ready. According to the official, the draft includes key provisions such as strict controls on Iran’s nuclear programme, the full opening of the Strait of Hormuz for international trade, and relief from US sanctions. Following the formal signing of the agreement, both parties will engage in detailed discussions regarding the final, comprehensive agreement within 60 days.

Iran To Fully Open Strait of Hormuz

Revealing the key points of the draft, the Iranian official stated that Iran would immediately fully open the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels. In return, the US would immediately lift its naval blockade and withdraw its military presence from Iranian ports. Both sides have agreed to develop a joint mechanism to ensure maritime security and freedom of navigation in the region.

Iran To Receive $25 Billion

The Iranian economy, currently impacted by US sanctions, will receive relief. The US will not impose any new economic or financial sanctions on Iran pending the final agreement. Additionally, sanctions on oil exports will be completely lifted for a specified period, enabling Iran to sell oil in the international market. The US has also agreed to release approximately $25 billion of Iran’s frozen assets in a phased manner. This includes provisions for direct cash transfers, cooperation through regional nations like Qatar and Oman, and access to international financial credit lines.

Key Agreement on Nuclear Programme

An understanding has been reached regarding the most contentious issue between the two nations. Iran has provided written assurances that it will neither develop nuclear weapons nor attempt to acquire them. Pending a final agreement, Iran will maintain the nuclear status quo—meaning it will not undertake new uranium enrichment, expand existing facilities, or install new centrifuges. Iran has also agreed to significantly reduce its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium; the verifiable process for this will be discussed within 60 days. The US will pledge to recognize Iran’s peaceful civilian nuclear programme and ensure full cooperation with the IAEA.

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Regional Security and Future Roadmap

The draft also addresses regional stability and the normalization of bilateral relations. Under the agreement, Iran will scale back its support for regional proxy groups, while the US will cease threatening military action against Iran. Both nations will also consider enhancing cooperation in trade, energy, and technology in the future.

Meanwhile, experts view this progress as a significant step toward easing long-standing tensions in the Middle East. However, the final agreement has yet to be signed, and its conclusion will depend on the reactions of regional allies as well as the verification process. Notably, neither the US administration nor the Iranian government has issued an official comment on this draft so far.