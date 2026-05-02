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Fully prepared: Iran issues fresh warning to US amid ceasefire; heres what we know

‘Fully prepared’: Iran issues fresh warning to US amid ceasefire; here’s what we know

Iran warns that the conflict with the US may flare up again, mentioning that forces are fully prepared. Scroll down for details.

(Images: Wikipedia)

Iran-US tensions: In a major update concerning the tensions in West Asia, the armed forces in Iran have a warning that the conflict of the country with the United States may escalate again. This warning has now raised fresh concerns over the regional stability. The Deputy Inspector of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Sardar Asadi, mentioned that the situations at present concerning the ceasefire remain fragile and the tensions between the two nations may flare up again, as reported by Fars News Agency.

Warning of Iran

The Deputy Inspector of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Sardar Asadi, accused the US of not honouring what has been stated in the agreements. He also emphasised that the military of Iran is completely prepared for any possible escalation.

“The armed forces are ready for any new adventures or actions from the Americans,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Israel, Middle East, Europe would have been blown to pieces’: Donald Trump on Iran’s nuclear threat

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Damages to the US bases

According to a CNN investigation, Tehran has caused great damages to the US military bases in the Gulf region. The report suggested that Camp Buehring in Kuwait, the place which once used to be an important hub, has now undergone heavy damage after the attacks caused by missiles and drones.

Earlier, when the two countries were supposed to meet for the second round of negotiations, reportedly, Iran denied meeting the US delegation.

“Prospects for the resumption of the second round of U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad today are rapidly fading, as Tehran is still not ready to meet the U.S. delegation, which was expected to arrive late tonight from Washington. Iran continues to insist that the Americans end their blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a precondition for opening the second round of negotiations,” stated Kamran Khan, chairman of Pakistan-based news outlet ARY News, citing informed sources.

Economic pressure on Tehran

Similarly, Iran is witnessing serious financial pressure due to the actions of the United States. According to an Axios report, the blockade by the US Navy has cost Iran almost USD 4.8 billion in oil revenues.

Also Read: Blast them or make deal: Donald Trump unhappy with new proposal, lays out stark choice for Iran

What’s happening?

The situation in the United States remains quite tense, and both sides are under pressure, as per reports. The warning from Tehran and the continuous pressure building in the Strait of Hormuz by the US is slowly leading to the escalation of tensions.

Earlier, the peace talks between the two countries faded, as Iran denied to meet the US delegation in Islamabad.

(With inputs from ANI)

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