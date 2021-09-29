Tokyo: Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is set to become the next prime minister of Japan after winning the ruling party leadership election in a runoff vote. Japan’s governing party voted on Wednesday to pick its new leader, with the presumed next prime minister facing imminent, crucial tasks such as addressing a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington amid growing regional security risks.Also Read - PM Modi, Japan PM Suga Meet Ahead of Quad Summit, Reaffirm Commitment For Free, Open Indo-Pacific

The new leader also needs to change the party's high-handed reputation, worsened by the outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who angered the public over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and insistence on holding the Olympics in Tokyo this past summer.

The long-ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) desperately needs to quickly turn around plunging public support ahead of lower house elections coming within two months, observers say.

Wednesday afternoon’s vote includes only LDP parliamentarians and grassroots members, and results will be known within hours. The winner of the LDP election becomes the prime minister because the party has control of parliament. The vote there is expected next Monday and the new prime minister would form a new Cabinet later that day.

Suga is leaving only a year after taking office as a pinch hitter for Abe, who suddenly resigned over health problems, ending his nearly eight-year leadership, the longest in Japan’s constitutional history.

