New Delhi: Owing to the surge in the covid cases worldwide, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday alerted of more variants with intense circulation that will be seen in the coming days. "Future variants will be more transmissible, may have further immune escape but we do not know if they will be more or less severe," WHO said.

WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove took to Twitter and shared some crucial data. She wrote, millions have died from COVID19 since the start of this pandemic and 15000 are still dying each week. 15000 mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, brothers, sisters, friends… people we love. "I know we are tired, but when did this become acceptable?" she questions.

Millions have died from #COVID19 since the start of this pandemic and 15000 are still dying each week. 15000 mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, brothers, sisters, friends… people we love. I know we are tired, but when did this become acceptable? A short thread… pic.twitter.com/vo1sKDaEvV — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) August 20, 2022

Globally, over the last 4 weeks, 26,722,228 new cases and 62,892 new deaths were reported to WHO. That’s a 15 percent rise in new cases & a +35% spike in new deaths over the reporting period.

Here are some of the important details shared by Maria Van Kerkhove: