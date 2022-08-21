New Delhi: Owing to the surge in the covid cases worldwide, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday alerted of more variants with intense circulation that will be seen in the coming days. “Future variants will be more transmissible, may have further immune escape but we do not know if they will be more or less severe,” WHO said.Also Read - These Companies Allow Employees To Work From Home In A Hybrid Model Amid Rising COVID Cases | FUll LIST
WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove took to Twitter and shared some crucial data. She wrote, millions have died from COVID19 since the start of this pandemic and 15000 are still dying each week. 15000 mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, brothers, sisters, friends… people we love. “I know we are tired, but when did this become acceptable?” she questions. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Imposes Section 144 in Kanpur as City Witnesses Rise in COVID Cases | Check Guidelines
Globally, over the last 4 weeks, 26,722,228 new cases and 62,892 new deaths were reported to WHO. That’s a 15 percent rise in new cases & a +35% spike in new deaths over the reporting period.
Here are some of the important details shared by Maria Van Kerkhove:
- WHO expects cases to continue to occur given the limited use of public health and social measures globally
- COVID19 hospitalisations, deaths & Long Covid can be minimised.
- Efforts need to be made to strengthen the use of life saving interventions. We can do this and live our lives.
- Omicron BA5 is the dominant circulating variant of concern right now. However, reduced surveillance, testing & sequencing globally is making our ability to track known & detect new variants much more difficult.
- There will be more variants with such intense circulation. This virus does not yet have a seasonality or act predictably.
- Infections and risk of Long Covid can be reduced with simple measures.
- COVID-19 vaccines are working incredibly well at preventing severe disease. Get vaccinated and get all recommended doses when it’s your turn.
- Governments need to focus on reaching at missed risk people.