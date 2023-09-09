Home

G20 Summit 2023: African Union Becomes Permanent Member Of G20, PM Modi Makes Announcement | Watch Video

G20 Summit 2023 has begun and a major decision has been made under the Indian Presidency. African Union has now been included in the list of Permanent Members of G20.

African Union President (Photo Courtesy_ANI)

New Delhi: The first day of the G20 Summit 2023 has begun at 9:30 AM after the dignitaries were welcomed at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first session of the G20 Summit has begun with a major announcement; a new country has joined G20 as its permanent member. PM Modi has announced that African Union will be a permanent member of the G20 Summit 2023 from now on. The Head of African Union has also taken a seat at the table before the agenda of the meeting has been discussed.

PM Modi Announces African Union As G20 Member

Indian Prime Minister, before beginning the session for today, invited the head of African Union to join the other delegations and thus announced African Union as Permanent Member of the G20. PM Modi has said that on everyone’s agreement, before beginning the work today, he invites the head of African Union to join them at the table, as a permanent member of the G20.

Delegates Applaud, Welcome African Union To G20

In the video that follows, it can be seen that the head of the African Union, Azali Assoumani walks up to PM Modi and takes a seat at the table for the members of the G20. The Head of the State is warmly welcomed by all other members with an applause; he meets PM Modi and gives him a hug before taking his place.

PM Modi Addresses At G20 Summit 2023

At the G20 Summit, PM Modi has said, “Today, as the president of G 20, India calls upon the world together to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. This is the time for all of us to move together. In this time, the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ can be the torch bearer for us. Be it the divide between North and South, the distance between East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to find a solid solution to this for future generations.”

