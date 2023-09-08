PM Modi, Joe Biden to Hold Bilateral Talks Today: GE Jet Engine Deal, Nuclear Technology Likely on Agenda

On the sidelines of G20 Summit, PM Modi and Joe Biden are expected to make meaningful advancements on the GE jet engine deal and civil nuclear technology during their bilateral talks, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was cited in a report.

During G20 Summit bilateral meeting, the US president is expected to focus on how the US can deliver for developing countries.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold bilateral talks later in the day soon after the latter arrives in New Delhi in the evening for the G20 Summit. The meeting of the two leaders assumes significance as only two months have passed since PM Narendra Modi travelled to the US for a state visit.

Trending Now

During this time, the two leaders are expected to focus on fast-tracking promises made during that visit in June as well as reviewing projects announced in Washington. However, there are few chances of them making any other big-ticket announcements.

You may like to read

The US president is expected to focus on how the US can deliver for developing countries, making progress on key priorities for Americans from climate to technology, and his commitment to the G20. Earlier, the US has supported India’s proposal of inducting the African Union as a permanent member of the grouping.

GE Jet Engine Deal, Civil Nuclear Technology

The two leaders are expected to make meaningful advancements on the GE jet engine deal and civil nuclear technology during their bilateral talks, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was cited in a Reuters report.

Earlier this year, US General Electric (US GE) announced that it had inked an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the government’s aerospace and defence manufacturing firm, to jointly manufacture engines in India to power fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

Joe Biden Departs For G20 Summit in India

Before boarding the flight for India, Biden posted on his social media account X, “I’m headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans’ priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver.”

US-based company GE opened its gates for the transfer of technology to India for the indigenous manufacture of jet engines in April this year.

The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India. The effort is part of the Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program. The agreement will advance GE Aerospace’s earlier commitment to build 99 engines for the Indian Air Force as part of the LCA Mk2 program. In addition, GE will continue to collaborate with Indian government on the AMCA Mk2 engine program.

On the commercial side, Air India had also announced the biggest-ever purchase by an Indian airline of aircraft, including 400 single-aisle and 70 twin-aisle planes powered by engines built by GE and CFM International, a 50-50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. The blockbuster deal, ranking near the top of all deals worldwide, signalled the recovery of commercial aviation after years of Covid shutdown.

GE had also announced agreements that deepen the company’s investment in India’s military. HAL continues to assemble the GE F404 family of engines that have powered each generation of the Tejas, the light combat aircraft (LCA) that evolved from that project.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES