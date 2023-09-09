Home

G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden Exclusive Schedule For September 9 And 10, Check Here

G20 Summit 2023 has begun at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and almost all the dignitaries participating in the international meet have arrived in the national capital. Take a look at the exclusive schedule of the POTUS Joe Biden for September 9 and 10, 2023.

Joe Biden Arrives In India (Photo ANI)

New Delhi: India has been gearing up to host the G20 Summit 2023 this year and the final days of the international meet have arrived and almost all the dignitaries have also landed in the national capital to attend the summit. These world leaders include the President of United States of America, Joe Biden. Soon after landing in New Delhi on September 8, the POTUS headed to PM Modi’s residence for India-USA Bilateral Talks. Apart from the official schedule that will be followed for the G20 Summit 2023, there is a separate, an exclusive schedule that the President of United States of America, Joe Biden will be following. Take a look at Biden’s separate schedule for September 9 and September 10..

Joe Biden Exclusive Schedule For September 9

The US President will participate in an official arrival and handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India after which he will be a part of the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 1: “One Earth” and then a group photo with world leaders and the President of the World Bank. The President will then participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 2: “One Family” and then the group photo with world leaders to launch the Global Biofuels Alliance.

Joe Biden will also participate in a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event followed by a dinner and cultural program with G20 Leaders.

POTUS Schedule For September 10

On the second day of the G20 Summit 2023, the US President will visit Raj Ghat Memorial with G20 Leaders and then travel from New Delhi, India to Hanoi, Vietnam. The President will participate in a welcome ceremony hosted by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam followed by a meeting with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The President and General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam will deliver remarks and then Joe Biden will hold a press conference.

G20 Summit 2023 Day 1 Full Schedule

The international meet is slated to officially begin at 9:30 AM today. Check below, the complete schedule for today..

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM : Leaders and heads of delegations will begin arriving at the G20 Summit 2023 Venue Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. A welcome photograph will be clicked at the ‘Tree of Life Foyer’, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be followed by the leaders and heads of delegations assembling in the ‘Leaders’ Lounge’, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam.

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM : During this time, the First Session for G20 Summit 2023 Day 1 on September 9 will be on ‘One Earth’, at the ‘Summit Hall’, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam. This will include a working lunch for all the delegates.

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM : After the first session and the lunch, Bilateral Meetings will be held at level 1 of the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM : Post the Bilateral Meetings, the second session, ‘One Family’ will commence at the ‘Summit Hall’, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam. Post this session, the delegations will return to their hotels to rest and then come together again, for dinner.

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM : After a brief gap, the leaders and heads of delegations will arrive for dinner at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. On their arrival, a welcome photograph will be taken.

8:00 PM – 9:45 PM : A dinner will take place and conversations amongst leaders will be held. At Around 9:10 PM, the leaders and heads of delegations will assemble in the Leaders’ Lounge, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam. From here, they will all depart for their hotels.

