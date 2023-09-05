Home

G20 Summit: French President Emmanuel Macron To Attend Meet In New Delhi

The statement from Macron's office also noted that the summit will be a chance to follow up on the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, which was held in Paris last June.

Indian PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to New Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit, which will be held from September 9 to 10 under India’s presidency of the bloc. The summit will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies to discuss a range of issues, including the global economy, climate change, and security, as per a report in the news agency IANS.

The statement from Macron’s office also noted that the summit will be a chance to follow up on the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, which was held in Paris last June. This summit focused on ways to reform the global financial system to make it more stable and resilient.

Importance Of G20 Summit For France

“The G20 Summit will enable France’s Head of State to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent, so as to combat the risks of fragmentation of the world,” the statement said.

“It will also be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to the major global challenges that can only be tackled effectively through multilateral action: peace and stability, poverty alleviation, protection of climate and our planet, food security and digital regulation,” it added.

This had led to the establishment of the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet, providing a framework for collective action to ensure that no country has to choose between fighting poverty and protecting the planet, it said. From New Delhi, Macron will head to Bangladesh for a bilateral visit on September 10, the office confirmed

G20 Summit 2023: Confirmed Attendees And Absentees

More than 40 world leaders are expected to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India. The summit will be held from September 9 to 10, and it will be hosted by India, which is the current chair of the G20. Russian President Vladmir Putin and Chinese Head of the state Xi Jinping have already opted out of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the 18th G20 Summit in Delhi, India. This confirmation means that Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending the summit. The reason for Xi’s absence has not been officially announced, but it is likely due to the ongoing border dispute between China and India. The two countries have been locked in a standoff in the Galwan Valley since 2020, and there have been concerns that the situation could escalate.

(With inputs from agencies)

