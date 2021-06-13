London: Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations on Sunday pledged more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations and vowed to help developing countries grow their economies in fighting climate change. Leaders at the 44th G7 Summit agreed to challenge China’s non-market economic practices and call out Beijing for rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Also Read - 12 Dead, Over 100 Injured in Massive Gas Explosion in China; Rescue Ops Underway

Speaking at the G7 Summit 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India is a natural ally for the G7 countries in defending the shared values from a host of threats stemming from authoritarianism, terrorism and violent extremism, disinformation and economic coercion. Also Read - Modi Cabinet Expansion Buzz: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushil Modi to Get Ministerial Berth in Next Reshuffle? Take a Look at Likely Contenders

Here are the key highlights from the 44th G7 Summit: