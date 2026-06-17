G7: Why did PM Modi recite that 39-year-old line from Ronald Reagan in presence of Trump?

A statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit has gone viral. He quoted former US President Ronald Reagan's famous phrase, "Trust but verify." PM Modi conveyed the need for trust and a rules-based order in the world, while sitting next to Trump.

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G7: Why did PM Modi recite that 39-year-old line from Ronald Reagan in presence of Trump? (Pic:X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during the G-7 Summit in Evian, France, is generating considerable buzz. Sitting right next to Donald Trump, PM Modi said, “Trust but Verify.” This wasn’t just a statement, but also a significant diplomatic message from India regarding the current global situation, as Trump is a supporter of Reagan. During his second term, Trump has repeatedly acted against India’s interests, including on issues like tariffs and H-1B visas. Furthermore, this statement demonstrated leadership for the Global South in the face of Trump, who has already attacked Venezuela and Iran. On the other hand, if Russian President Putin heard his statement, he must have smiled, as PM Modi’s statement also relates to Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during the G-7 Summit in Evian, France, is generating considerable buzz. The biggest reason for this is his reiteration of former US President Ronald Reagan’s famous quote. Sitting right next to Donald Trump, PM Modi said, “Trust but Verify.” This wasn’t just a statement, but also a significant diplomatic message from India regarding the current global situation, as Trump is a supporter of Reagan. During his second term, Trump has repeatedly acted against India’s interests, including on issues like tariffs and H-1B visas. Furthermore, this statement demonstrated leadership for the Global South in the face of Trump, who has already attacked Venezuela and Iran. On the other hand, if Russian President Putin heard his statement, he must have smiled, as PM Modi’s statement also relates to Russia.

What did PM Modi say?

Addressing a G-7 session, PM Modi said that the world today is grappling not with a lack of resources, but with a lack of trust. He added that future partnerships will only be strengthened when trust is rebuilt between nations. He added, “Former US President Ronald Reagan said, ‘Trust but verify.’ This saying is just as relevant today. We must build a trustworthy and rules-based global order for generations to come.”

When did Ronald Reagan say this?

“Trust but Verify” is considered Ronald Reagan’s most famous line. However, it wasn’t actually his own. It’s a translation of an old Russian proverb, meaning, “Trust, but verify.” Reagan was taught this proverb by Russia expert Suzanne Massey. She advised him to use Russian proverbs during conversations with Soviet leaders to improve the atmosphere. Reagan liked the proverb so much that he made it his diplomatic trademark.

When did Ronald Reagan make this statement?

On December 8, 1987, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was being signed between the United States and the Soviet Union. This was the largest nuclear arms control agreement of the Cold War era. From that very platform, Reagan said, “Trust but verify.” To this, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev smiled and said, “You repeat that in every meeting.” Reagan replied, laughing, “I like that very much.”

Why did Ronald Reagan need to say it?

The 1980s were the most tense period of the Cold War. The United States and the Soviet Union possessed thousands of nuclear weapons. They distrusted each other, but it was essential to stop the arms race. Reagan’s message was clear: agreements could be made, but blind trust could not be trusted. Therefore, the INF Treaty established the most stringent inspection regime in history, allowing both countries to inspect each other’s nuclear weapons.