New Delhi: Gambia launched an urgent door-to-door campaign to remove Indian-made cough and cold syrups blamed for the deaths of over 60 children from kidney injury in the tiny West African country.

Gambia's Director of Health Dr Mustapha Bittaye confirmed the wave of child deaths from acute kidney injury, sending shockwaves across the country of 2.4 million people and around the world, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The World Health Organisation has issued an alarm in response to the deaths. "WHO has issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in The Gambia that have been potentially linked to acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement issued

WHO on Wednesday issued an alert over four India-made cough and cold syrups which Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India made.

In a statement, the WHO mentioned that all four ‘contaminated’ medicines are manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd located in Haryana. The four cough and cold syrups that are banned by WHO are:-

Promethazine Oral Solution Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup Makoff Baby Cough Syrup Magrip N Cold Syrup

CENTRE LAUNCHES PROBE

Regarding the 66 deaths in Gambia allegedly due to the intake of cough syrup manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited in Sonipat, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij told ANI that the Centre has sent samples to the Central Drug Laboratory, Kolkata, and if any irregularities are found, it will take strict action.

“The Central Government officials are gathering the complete information. The samples will be sent to the Central Drug Lab in Kolkata. After the reports come, stern action will be taken if anything wrong is found,” Vij said.

“I have talked with the Drug Controller to investigate the matter. The Health Secretary and Pharmaceuticals Secretary of the Central Government has also talked with the State Secretary of the state. It has been decided that before taking any action, the samples will be tested,” Vij further said.

