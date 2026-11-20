Goldy Brar named Canada’s most-wanted fugitive, Rs 1.63 crore reward announced for information

Named Canada's most-wanted fugitive, Brar is wanted in connection with a 2023 murder in Winnipeg. The announcement comes after the FBI placed him on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and offered a $1 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

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Goldy Brar named Canada's most-wanted fugitive, Rs 1.63 crore reward announced for information (Image: X.com)

Canadian authorities have announced a reward of up to 250,000 Canadian dollars (approximately Rs 1.63 crore) for information that could help them arrest fugitive gangster Goldy Brar. He has been placed at the top of Canada’s list of 25 most-wanted fugitives. The announcement was made on Thursday, November 19, by the BOLO (Be On The Lookout) Program, a public safety initiative that works with police agencies to locate wanted criminals. The reward will be given for information leading to Brar’s arrest in either Canada or the United States.

Brar, whose real name is Satinderjeet Singh, is wanted in connection with the September 2023 murder of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill in Winnipeg, Canada.

The updated list has placed Brar at the number one position among 25 fugitives wanted by Canadian law enforcement agencies. The BOLO Program has also urged people to share any information that could help investigators trace his whereabouts.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, Gill was shot dead at a house in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive on September 20, 2023. Police reached the location after receiving reports of a shooting and found the 39-year-old dead.

The investigation involved the Winnipeg Police Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Manitoba Justice and other law enforcement agencies.

On February 23, 2026, arrest warrants were issued against Brar and his alleged associate, Karanbir Singh, in connection with the case. Both face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Police have not been able to locate either of them so far.

The reward announced by the BOLO Program is valid until November 2, 2027.

FBI announces USD 1 million reward for Goldy Brar

The latest announcement from Canada comes after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) added Brar to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on September 28, 2026. The FBI has announced a reward of up to $1 million (around Rs 8.9 crore) for information that leads to his arrest.

According to the US agency, Brar is allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group, which is accused of carrying out targeted killings, shootings, kidnappings, extortion and drug trafficking in the United States and Canada.

The FBI has also accused him of involvement in several federal offences, including racketeering conspiracy, extortion-related offences and drug distribution. He is alleged to have played a leadership role in the group’s North American operations.

Goldy Brar wanted in India as well

Brar is also wanted by Indian authorities in connection with murder cases. According to reports, he has been on India’s wanted list since 2022.

With the latest announcement, law enforcement agencies in Canada and the United States have increased their efforts to locate him through public appeals and financial rewards.

The BOLO Program’s latest list features 25 fugitives wanted for various serious offences, including murder and attempted murder. Rewards totalling up to 650,000 Canadian dollars have been announced for information leading to the arrest of eight people on the list.

Canadian authorities have also released AI-generated videos showing how the listed fugitives might look in public, as part of efforts to make them easier to recognise.

Police have urged anyone with credible information about Brar’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement.