Havana: A day after a deadly explosion hit a well-known hotel in downtown Havana on Friday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday said the blast at the historic, high-end Hotel Saratoga appeared to have been caused by a gas leak. The powerful explosion on Friday tore a gash several floors high in the side of Havana's 96-room Hotel Saratoga, killing at least 22 people and injuring upwards of 70, witnesses and state media said.

"In no case was it a bomb or an attack," news agency Reuters reported quoting the Cuban President as he left the capital's Calixto Garcia hospital, where many of the injured were treated. 'It's just a very unfortunate accident," Diaz-Canel added.

No foreigners or tourists were hurt in the explosion

No tourists were reportedly injured in the explosion, however, it rattled a nearby school with more than 300 students in attendance, health authorities said. At least 15 children were reported injured as of late Friday evening, the health ministry said, and one child had died.

Cuba’s tourism minister, Juan Carlos Garcia, said no foreigners were killed or injured in the blast, according to initial reports.

The hotel which is housed in a more than century-old building, had been closed and only workers were inside at the time of the explosion, state-run TV said, citing Roberto Enrique Calzadilla, a representative of the military-run company that operates many of the country’s hotels.

In a broadcast interview, Calzadilla said the iconic hotel was set to re-open in the next few days and that the workers on site were making final preparations. He also said a gas leak appeared to be the cause.

“The workers were … making repairs and doing all the work to open the property and in the morning they were resupplying the gas and it seems some accident caused an explosion,” Reuters quoted Calzadilla as saying.

The blast shrouded the building and surrounding streets in plumes of black smoke and dust rising from the rubble. Police and rescue workers moved quickly to cordon off some nearby government buildings, including the historic Capitolio, or capital building.

History Of Hotel Saratoga

The neoclassical style Saratoga Hotel was remodelled by a British company after the fall of the Soviet Union and for many years was considered the place to stay by visiting government officials and celebrities.

Recently, it had lost some of its shine with the opening of new hotels in Havana but was still a five-star venue.