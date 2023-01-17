GDP Growth At 3%: China Reports One Of Its Weakest Annual Performances In Decades

  • Home
In 2022, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of China has expanded by 3 per cent, marking one of its weakest annual performances in decades as the world's second-biggest economy was battered by Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy and faltering overseas demand.

Updated: January 17, 2023 8:31 AM IST

By India.com News Desk

Beijing: In 2022, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of China has expanded by 3 per cent, marking one of its weakest annual performances in decades as the world's second-biggest economy was battered by Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy and faltering overseas demand, reported Nikkei Asia.

