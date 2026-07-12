Gen Z back on the streets in Nepal: Hundreds protest government’s eviction drive against landless squatters

The ongoing protest poses the first significant challenge to Prime Minister Balen Shah’s government, which had stood with the Gen Z movement that forced KP Sharma Oli and his team out of power last year.

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A new Gen Z protest has taken shape in Nepal. File image/PTI

Nepal is witnessing another protest by the country’s Gen Z as hundreds took to the streets to demonstrate against the government’s move to evict landless squatters without providing an alternative resettlement arrangement. Members of the Joint National Squatters Front staged the demonstration at Maitighar Mandala, outside the Singhdurbar Secretariat in Kathmandu.

During the demonstration, participants raised placards demanding an end to the alleged mistreatment of poor people, respect for human rights, an end to illegal arrests, and proper housing for squatters. At the protest, protesters carried placards with slogans of ‘end the atrocity against the poor people’, ‘respect human rights’, ‘stop illegal arrest’, and ‘provide shelter to the squatters’.

Govt holding centre hit by flood

Meanwhile, floods struck a government holding centre in Kathmandu’s Kirtipur on Friday night, where nearly 150 squatters had been staying. Security personnel evacuated the residents, and when Gen Z activists arrived the next day to inspect the situation, police reportedly baton-charged and arrested them. One activist sustained facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

Nepali Congress President Gagan Kumar Thapa slammed the government for arresting the activists, objected to the police action and demanded the immediate release of those arrested. Meanwhile, police also arrested 26 people who staged a sit-in at the main gate of Morang District Police Office in Koshi Province on Sunday as they protested the mistreatment of the Gen Z activists by the police.

Earlier in April, the government evicted landless settlers from different parts of Kathmandu valley and also from across the country by dismantling their structures, affecting more than 15,000 people belonging to 2,600 families. Of them, 325 families were staying in temporary holding centres in different parts of Kathmandu. The government had on July 2 asked the landless squatters to vacate the holding centres by July 6. However, over 60 families continued to stay put even on Thursday.