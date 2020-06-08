New Delhi: In a major development in the George Floyd murder case, councilors of the city of Minneapolis, where the 46-year-old African American was killed in police custody on May 25, said late last night that the police department of the city will be dismantled. Also Read - Artwork of US Flag Burning by British Street Artist Banksy, as Tribute to George Floyd, Grabs 2.2 Million Likes on Instagram

"We are committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe," council president Lisa Bender was quoted as saying by CNN.

Separately, council member Alondra Cano in a tweet said that the decision was taken through 'a veto-proof majority of the MPLS City Council,' which, she said, agreed that the police department 'is not reformable and that we're going to end the current policing system.'

A veto-proof majority of the MPLS City Council just publicly agreed that the Minneapolis Police Department is not reformable and that we're going to end the current policing system. — Council Member Alondra Cano, City of Minneapolis (@MplsWard9) June 7, 2020

Notably, in the violent protests that broke out in the city following George Floyd’s death, the Minneapolis Police precinct was burnt down by the protesters. The protests later spread to various American cities, including Washington DC and New York, leading to the biggest civil unrest in the country in several years.

Protests against Floyd’s murder have also taken place in cities outside the US as well.

On a related note, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had given orders to withdraw the National Guard from Washington DC, where they had been deployed to enforce law and order, as in case of several other cities.

I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

A white Minneapolis police officer has been charged with murder in the May 25 death of George Floyd’s murder, after a video went viral showing the officer’s knee pinned on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he pleaded for his life, eventually leading to his death.