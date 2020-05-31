New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that ‘ANTIFA’ will be designated a terror organisation even as more than two dozen cities were put under curfew after violent protests over the police murder of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd continued on the day. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Colin Kaepernick, Who Protested Police Brutality by Kneeling During National Anthem Before NFL Games, Offers to Pay Lawyers For Minneapolis Protestors

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a terrorist organsiation,” he tweeted, also thanking the National Guard for ‘doing a great job.’ Also Read - George Floyd's Killing: Priyanka Chopra Writes a Strong Message - 'No One Deserves to Die Because of Skin Colour'

“Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA-led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!,” the US President tweeted earlier.

Notably, ANTIFA, a militant, left-wing, ‘anti-fascist’ political activist movement, has been accused by many, including Trump, of ‘hijacking’ peaceful protests, which have, over the last few days, turned extremely violent, with protesters even going to the extent of burning down the headquarters of the Minneapolis Police Department.

It was in Minneapolis on Monday that George Floyd died after a police officer had knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, until he stopped breathing and died on the spot.

While the initial protest erupted in Minneapolis, it has now spread to at least two dozen other cities, including, Washington DC, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle etc.