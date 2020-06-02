New Delhi: Tear gas shells were fired, rubber bullets shot at protesters demonstrating on the sixth day of agitation, on Monday, against the brutal death of African-American man George Floyd in the custody of few ‘white’ policemen. United States President Donald Trump vowed to present a massive show of force by bringing in the military to end the violent protests that have been raging outside the White House. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: 'Total Disgrace,' Says Trump, Vows to Call in Military; Tear Gas Fired, Curfew Imposed From 7 PM

Agitations erupted last week, after the brutal killing of the black citizen. Protesters demonstrated peacefully and formed human chains across cities in the US to express their solidarity with the victim. However, things went out of hand outside the White House in Washington DC after Trump's highly-criticised tweet.

Describing the violence in Washington DC as a "total disgrace" earlier in the day, President Trump said he has dispatched "thousands and thousands" of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults, and the wanton destruction of property.

The President said he has mobilized all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including the Second Amendment rights.

At least five people have died in the nationwide protests sparked by the killing of Floyd. Over 4,000 people have been arrested and curfews imposed in at least 40 cities following the violent protests.

It has been considered one of the worst civil unrest in the US in decades, spread across more than 140 cities in America in the days following the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old man who was pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.