New Delhi: Violent clashes broke out outside the White House on Tuesday over George Floyd’s murder case moments before United States President Donald Trump started his press briefing terming the protests as ‘unnacceptable’ and will not be tolerated. The military and park police fired tear gas to control the demonstrators. Also Read - Twitter Changes Logo to Black, Updates Bio to #BlackLivesMatter to Protest George Floyd's Killing

“Today I have strongly recommended to every Governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that will dominate the streets. Mayors and Governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled,” President Trump said in the briefing. Also Read - Lewis Hamilton Slams 'White Dominated' Formula One For Staying Silent Over George Floyd's Death

If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents then I will deploy the United States Military and quickly solve the problem for them, he added. Also Read - We Must Listen to Each Other And Never Turn Our Backs on Senseless Brutality: Michael Jordan Condemns George Floyd's Death

Condemning the violence and acknowledging the unlawfulness of the city, President Trump said, “What happened in Washington, DC last night was a total disgrace. As we speak, I’m dispatching thousands & thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel & law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults & wanton destruction of property.”

He imposed a 7 PM curfew in the Washington DC where the protest has been escalating and said that those threatening innocent life and property will be “arrested, detained and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.

“What happened in Washington, DC last night was a total disgrace. As we speak, I’m dispatching thousands & thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel & law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults & wanton destruction of property,” Trump said.

At least 4,000 people across the US have joined protests demanding justice over the death of African-American man George Floyd who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota in an incident of police brutality.