New Delhi: Arianna Floyd, George Floyd's 4-year-old grand niece, was injured after a gunman opened fire. Houston police said that she was sleeping when the attack took place. She was immediately rushed to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Officials probing the incident said they were trying to ascertain the possible motive behind the firing and if the girl or other family members were targeted.

Speaking to a news channel, Arianna's father Derrick Delane said,"My daughter jumped up and said, 'Daddy, I've been hit and I was shocked until I saw the blood and I realized my four-year-old daughter was really hit. She didn't know what was going on. She was asleep."

He, however, claimed it was a targeted shooting. "Why would my house get shot at? My daughter doesn't know. I can't explain that to her. As a father, you're supposed to protect the kids", he added.

Meanwhile, Houston’s police chief informed that an Internal Affairs investigation has been initiated. “I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation. I ask the city to continue to pray for the child’s full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible”, India Today quoted the police chief as saying.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, after white police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed and pinned him to the ground, and knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while the 46-year-old from Houston gasped for breath.

His custodial killing had stoked widespread protests in the US and other countries over racial injustice. Last year, Chauvin was sentenced to 270 months, or 22.5 years in prison, for the murder of Floyd.