Georgia School Shooting: 2 People Shot At McEachern High School In Powder Springs; Suspects On The Run

Georgia School Shooting: 2 People Shot At McEachern High School In Powder Springs; Suspects On The Run

Georgia School Shooting: 2 People Shot At McEachern High School In Powder Springs; Suspects On The Run

Powder Springs: At least two people were shot at Cobb County School in Powder Springs on Thursday. Police rushed to the scene and responded to the shooting, which took place at 1:30 PM (local time) during classes at McEachern High School in Georgia’s Powder Springs. The school has been in code red after the shooting incident, informed the Cobb County Police Department. The accused persons who shot two people are on the run and police are trying to nab them. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet, showing some people arguing with each other. Suddenly, one of them opened fire at others and fled.

Trending Now

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER AT HIGH SCHOOL IN GEORGIA Police are responding to an active shooter at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. Teachers and students are sheltering in place. No further details yet. Source: Police Frequency pic.twitter.com/5F1YNJVMWm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 1, 2024



Disclaimer: India.com doesn’t verify if the clip is authentic. However, prominent media outlets and journalists have shared it.

“This afternoon, and only moments ago, we can verify two individuals who are not current McEachern students have been shot in a parking lot on our campus,” the Cobb County Police Department said in a post on X.

You may like to read

Cobb County Schools district spokesperson also confirmed that two people were shot at the school campus. He also cleared that the injured persons are not current McEachern students. Students and school staff sheltered at a place after the incident.



The school authorities informed the parents of the students to pick their kids from The Church of Jesus Christ as the busses are not running until the Code Red is lifted, reported the local media.

“McEachern High School is now considered safe following a comprehensive assessment by law enforcement. The reunification process has commenced to return students to their families safely,” the Cob County’s Sheriff office said in a post on X.

McEachern High School is now considered safe following a comprehensive assessment by law enforcement. The reunification process has commenced to return students to their families safely.#cobbsheriff #breakingnewsupdate pic.twitter.com/LXUAKKBbKT — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) February 1, 2024



Meanwhile, the authorities have not shared any information about the arrests made in the shooting. Currently, any details of the shooter as well as the victim have been made public. However, videos showed several long-armed cops entering the school campus.

A fire truck and at least three ambulances are also present in the area.

Further details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.