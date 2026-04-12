Home

News

German airlines Lufthansa faces major disruptions as crew strike grounds 500 flights

German airlines Lufthansa faces major disruptions as crew strike grounds 500 flights

The Lufthansa crew is on strike, leading to major disruptions in air travel at major hubs across Germany. The disruption comes at a time when the Easter vacation is nearing an end, leaving thousands of travellers stranded

The impact has concentrated on the large German hubs

The Lufthansa crew strike has left disruptions in air travel at major hubs across Germany as the Easter vacation comes to an end. The one-day strike has been called by the UFO labour union on Friday for cabin crew at Lufthansa and the regional Lufthansa CityLine carrier.

The fallout may result in more than 520 flight cancellations and will affect some 90,000 passengers, according to airport industry group ADV. “We are well aware that this may lead to disruptions for people returning from their holidays, and we explicitly regret this,” said Joachim Vazquez Burger, head of UFO. “However, this situation could have been avoided — the responsibility lies with Lufthansa, which has so far failed to present a negotiable offer.”

More than 500 flights cancelled at major airports

The impact has concentrated on the large German hubs, especially Frankfurt and Munich, where Lufthansa has had to cancel a significant part of its operations. In total, more than 500 suspended flights have exceeded, with estimates that raise the figure even higher in some airports.

Lufthansa expects to operate over one-third of its planned schedule on Friday and resume largely normal operations on Saturday, with minor disruptions still possible.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The strike comes at a time when most people are heading back from the Easter Holidays in several countries across Europe. In addition to the cancelled flights, the lack of aircraft in rotation has left some travellers without the immediate possibility of accommodation, generating saturation in airports and customer service.

Reason for strike

The standoff is the latest in a string of strikes in Europe’s largest economy, including two by pilots and a one-day shutdown of Berlin airport. Lufthansa hopes to reduce the fallout by increasing flights on group airlines like Austrian Airlines and using larger planes.

The strike follows months of stalled negotiations over a new collective labour agreement. The union said Lufthansa hasn’t put forward a proposal that could serve as a basis for talks. Meanwhile, the dispute is over a plan for staff covering severance and protections at Lufthansa CityLine, which is set for a shutdown, leading to a walkout.

The subsidiary said on Friday that it reached an accord with the Ver.di union that runs until 2029 and includes a remuneration agreement and a broader collective agreement that regulates the terms of employment for crews. Ver.di said separately that the collective bargaining agreements at Lufthansa CityLine mean salary increases of 20 per cent to 35 per cent for cockpit and cabin crew.

“This escalation is irresponsible,” Lufthansa executive board member Michael Niggemann said, “especially at a time when we are facing geopolitical challenges such as extreme fluctuations in jet fuel prices and significant uncertainty for the coming months.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.