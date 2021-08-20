Kabul: Germany’s international public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) on Friday said the Taliban fighters are carrying our searches for a Deutsche Welle journalist in Afghanistan and shot dead a member of his family and seriously injured another. It was reported by CNN.Also Read - Destructive Forces May Dominate For Some Time, But Not Forever: PM Modi on Afghanistan Crisis

In its report, the Deutsche Welle said that other relatives of the journalist were able to escape and are on the run. As per the report, the Deutsche Welle journalist whom the fighters were hunting now works in Germany.

"The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves," Deutsche Welle Director General Peter Limbourg was quoted as saying in an article published on the broadcaster's website on Thursday.

“It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organized searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!” Limbourg added.

Replying to a question by CNN, Deutsche Welle spokesman Christoph Jumpelt said that he is not giving individual statements pertaining to the tragic event concerning the relatives of one of our journalists.

In recent years, nearly dozens of journalists have been killed in Afghanistan, and local reporters are especially at risk. It must be noted that Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photographer for Reuters, was killed last month during clashes near Kandahar.

Deutsche Welle and other German news media on Sunday made a appeals for help for their staff in Afghanistan. In a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the news outlets have urged a speedy evacuation of their Afghan journalists and called for an emergency visa program to allow their employees to emigrate to Germany.