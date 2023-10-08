Home

German Woman’s Corpse Paraded Naked Through Israel Streets, Spat On By Hamas Militants, Disturbing Video Shows: WATCH

The corpse of Shani Louk, a German woman, kidnapped and killed by Hamas fighters, was paraded naked through the streets of Israel by the palestinian militants group.

Shani Louk was attending a open-air music fest on the Gaza-Israel border.

New Delhi: The body of a young German-jewish woman, who was abducted and murdered by Hamas fighters amidst the raging Israel-Palestine conflict, was paraded naked in the back of a pickup truck by armed fighters of the militant group through the streets of Israel.

Disturbing visuals doing the rounds on social media platforms showed the naked body of the young woman, identified as Shani Louk, being paraded in the back of the pickup truck amid loud chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and deafening cheers from a raucous crowd.

The Hamas fighters can also be seen spitting on the slain woman’s body as crowd of Palestinians follows the vehicle while cheering and chanting slogans.

Watch the video here: (WARNING: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

I couldn't sleep. The footage with HAMAS terrorist dragging one young woman whose crotch is stained with blood by her hair and this video. After this, the photos of captured stripped HAMAS terrorists leave me ice cold.

⚡️ The mother of the German woman Shani Luk, who was caught… pic.twitter.com/SbDDpoQeK3 — SheFella 🇱🇻🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@GoldenR_Fella) October 8, 2023

Earlier, Hamas had claimed the body belonged to a female soldier of the Israeli Army, however, the victim’s sister later confirmed her identity after the video surfaced on social media sites.

In a post on X, Adi Louk confirmed that the slain woman whose body was seen paraded naked and desecrated in the stomach-churning video, was indeed her sister, Shani Louk, a German citizen and a tattoo artist, the New York Post reported.

Later, the deceased girl’s mother, in a video message shared by Visegrad 24 on X, confirmed the woman in the Hamas video was her daughter, Shani Louk. The woman pleaded people to share more information about the whereabouts of her daughter who had been reported missing after Hamas fighters seized control of the the area on Saturday morning.

Shani’s cousin, Tomasina Weintraub-Louk, said the victim was attending an open-air music festival when she went missing.

“It is definitely Shani. She was at a music festival for peace. This is a nightmare for our family,” Tomasina said, while hoping for positive news of her cousin’s well-being.

This is Shani Louk from Germany 🇩🇪 She's the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Hamas terrorists yesterday in Israel 🇮🇱 She was attending a music festival for peace near the Gaza fence when the attack started. #Shani_Louk #ShaniLouk… https://t.co/hKc1FS6edp pic.twitter.com/r8JFOjP0kJ — ✙ Albina Fella ✙ 🇺🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇵🇱🇺🇸🇨🇦🇦🇺 (@albafella1) October 8, 2023

The outdoor Nova Festival event was one ne of multiple locations hit on Saturday morning by the most sustained and coordinated assault inside Israel ever carried out by Hamas militants, CNN reported.

The assault by Hamas fighters left several revelers dead at the scene while multiple attendees were taken hostage, seen in social media videos being seized by their armed captors.

The gunmen left multiple revelers dead at the scene while multiple attendees were taken hostage, seen in social media videos being seized by their armed captors.

The festival which was held in a rural farmland area near the Gaza-Israel border was supposed to be an all-night dance party, celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, the CNN report said.

In a coordinated assault, Hamas fired around 5,000 rockets on Israel on Saturday morning and infiltrated border areas under the control of Israel. Over 500 people have been killed in both Israel and Palestine as the latest conflict quickly heads towards a full blown war between the two arch enemies.

