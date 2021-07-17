Berlin: More than 157 people have died from the devastating floods caused by torrential rainfall in western and southern Germany, as well as parts of Belgium. According to police and local authorities, thousands of others are missing. The federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate were hit particularly hard, with 43 people and 60 people dead, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.Also Read - At least 9 Dead, Several Missing After Flash Floods Hit Himachal Pradesh; Rescue Operations Underway

“It is a national disaster,” said Malu Dreyer, minister-president of Rhineland-Palatinate at a press conference on Friday, adding that “people can count on all forces in the country to stand together”.

The Netherlands have been put on high alert as rivers started overflowing in towns and villages around the southern province of Limburg.

According to estimates, about 1,300 people are missing from the district of Ahrweiler alone, while around 3,500 are being treated in care facilities. “Due to the complex damage situation, a final assessment of the situation is not yet possible,” the district announced via Twitter.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s minister-president Armin Laschet said that ways would need to be found to get roads, bridges and other infrastructure up and running again. “A great national effort is required so that the worst things are quickly removed.”

More storms and heavy rainfall are expected to hit Rhineland-Palatinate and the federal state of Saarland.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of local thunderstorms with precipitation between 15 and 25 litres per square metre as well as hail and gale-force winds.

Heavy rains and major floods have been ravaging western Europe over this week. The bad weather also severely damaged buildings and other infrastructure in the affected areas.

The downpour was brought to Germany by the Bernd cyclone on Monday. Emergency services, as well as the forces of the Bundeswehr, are involved in the rescue work.

(With agency inputs)