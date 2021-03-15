Berlin: The German and French governments on Monday said they were suspending the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine over new reports of dangerous blood clots related to the shot, reported news agency AP. German Health Ministry said the decision was taken as a precaution and on the advice of Germany’s national vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which called for further investigation of the cases. Also Read - Spike in COVID-19 Cases: PM Modi to Hold Meet With All CMs on Wednesday

In a statement, the German ministry said the European Medicines Agency would decide whether and how the new information will affect the authorization of the vaccine. It said the reported blood clots involved cerebral veins, but didn’t specify where or when the incidents occurred. Several other European countries have temporarily halted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in recent days to investigate cases of blood clots that occurred after vaccination. Also Read - India to Review AstraZeneca Corona Vaccine After Europe Raises Blood Clot Concerns

French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference that French authorities have decided to suspend shots at least until Tuesday afternoon, when the European Medicines Agency will issue its recommendation over the vaccine. He didn’t elaborate on the reasons for the decision. He said France hopes to be able to vaccine again with AstraZeneca shots soon. Also Read - No Reason to Stop Using AstraZeneca Vaccine, Says WHO After Several Countries Suspend Rollout

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have also said that available data do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Germany has received slightly over 3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and only used 1.35 million doses so far.

