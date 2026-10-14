Germany: 3 Indian nationals die in Bochum fire, man held for suspected murder

Firefighters discovered the victims inside a second-floor apartment—two young women, aged 25 and 27, and a 26-year-old man, all dead at the scene.

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A building caught fire in Germany killing three Indians. Representational Image

Three Indians have been killed while five others have been injured after a residential building caught fire in the German city of Bochum on Wednesday. According to local reports, the victims included two young women aged 25 and 27 alongwith a 26-year-old man.

Meanwhile, the five others who were injured, suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospitals in Bochum. However, their nationalities were not specified in the media reports.

Police have arrested a 41-year-old Romanian resident of the building on suspicion of murder. Investigators have ruled out a technical fault and suspect arson, though they are still examining whether the fire was set deliberately or started accidentally.

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The accident happened early on Tuesday after the fire broke out in a multi-family residential building in Bochum’s Hofstede district. It was difficult for the firefighters to enter the apartments because the fire had spread upwards through the stairwell. This prevented the firefighters from using it to reach residents on the upper floors.

WDR, Germany’s public broadcaster, passed on details about the victims, which it attributed to Bochum police. Meanwhile, n-tv, quoting the news agency dpa, said the man arrested is Romanian.

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The fire broke out in a multi-family residential building in Bochum’s Hofstede district. Emergency services were alerted at around 4.15 am local time on Tuesday. Firefighters found the three victims dead in a second-floor flat. The five injured people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals in Bochum.