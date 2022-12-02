Top Recommended Stories
72-Year-Old Woman Turns Off Ventilator Twice Because The Sound ‘Annoyed’ Her; Arrested
Police and prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman’s ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.
Berlin: A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate’s ventilator – twice – because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday. The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.
Also Read:
Police and prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman’s ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.
72- Year-Old Switched Off Ventilator Twice
First of all, the 72-year-old is said to have switched off the device at an unspecified time before 8:00 p.m. after feeling disturbed by the noise coming from the oxygen device, reported the Guardian. Although the suspect was informed by the hospital staff that the oxygen supply was a vital measure, she is said to have switched off the device again around 9:00 p.m.
The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, still requires intensive care, authorities said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.