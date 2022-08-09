Berlin/New Delhi: A four-year-old girl in Germany’s Pforzheim city has tested positive for monkeypox, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for Disease Control said on Tuesday, confirming the country’s first case of the virus in a child. According to the RKI, the child, who lives in a household with two adult infected adults, currently has no symptoms, reported news agency dpa.Also Read - Monkeypox A.2 Strain in India: How is it Different From B.1 Strain? All You Need to Know

The girl was examined by a doctor as a precautionary measure and a swab was taken from her throat for the purpose of the diagnosis. The child was not in contact with anyone outside her household. The development comes after the RKI became aware of the first infections among teenagers aged 15 and 17 last week.

Less than three months after the first monkeypox case in Germany was confirmed, a total of 2,916 cases have been reported to the RKI. Almost all of the cases are male, with only seven cases in females. "According to current knowledge, close contact is required for transmission of the pathogen," the RKI said. Transmission of monkeypox virus occurs primarily in the context of sexual activity. "As far as it is known, most of those affected do not fall seriously ill," the RKI added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said recently that there have only been a small number of children infected with monkeypox in the current global outbreak.

(With inputs from IANS)