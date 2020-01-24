New Delhi: Six persons were shot dead while several others were injured after a man opened fire at his own family members Germany’s Rot am See town.

Squads of policemen were dispatched to the scene as soon as they received information about the firing and the situation was brought under control.

According to reports from eyewitnesses, several shots were fired in a building near a train station. Initial reports of the Baden-Württemberg state police stated that a suspect of German origin was arrested. The victims are supposedly his family members. However, there has been no confirmation that the victims knew each other.

There was no other perpetrator and the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the police said, ruling out the possibility of terrorist motive.