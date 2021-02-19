Washington: In massive news for those seeking United States Green Card, President Joe Biden administration is bringing the US Citizenship Act 2021 – which among other things intends to eliminate the per-country cap for employment-based green cards. The new law will be huge news for all those IT professionals and working people who have been waiting for permanent residency in the United States. The US Citizenship Act 2021 will be introduced in Congress on Thursday. Also Read - Historic! NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Successfully Lands on The Red Planet, Sends First Image

Having a Green Card (officially known as a Permanent Resident Card (PDF, 6.77 MB) allows you to live and work permanently in the United States. The new bill, which was sent by Biden to Congress hours after he was sworn in as the president on January 20, clears employment-based visa backlogs, recapture unused visas, reduces lengthy wait times, and eliminates per-country visa caps Also Read - Joe Biden Admin Urged Not to Issue H-1B to Indians Till Country Cap on Green Card is Removed

The new bill allows dependents of H-1B visa holders in getting work authorisation, and children will also be prevented from “aging out” of the system. Also Read - Biden Imposes Sanctions Against Myanmar Military Leaders; Expresses Concerns on Hong Kong Crackdown to Xi Jinping

The bill also repeals the three in the 10-year unlawful presence bar. The bill, the official said, aims at reducing the backlog for employment-based Green Card, a move which would benefit hundreds and thousands of Indian IT professionals.

The largest number of foreign students on STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) degrees are from India.