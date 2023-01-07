Ghee, Cooking Oil In Short Supply In Pakistan Amid Soaring Inflation

A report says that, ahead of holy month of Ramadan, most of the goods in the country will be costlier, if government does not take any corrective measures.

Producers in Pakistan are fast running out of palm oil, soybean oil and sunflower oil.

Pakistan Inflation: Ghee and cooking oil will be in short supply in Pakistan amid rising inflation. A report says that, ahead of holy month of Ramadan, most of the goods in the country will be costlier, if government does not take any corrective measures.

Producers in Pakistan are fast running out of palm oil, soybean oil and sunflower, The Dawn reported, despite the raw materials being listed as essential items. Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) secretary general Umer Islam Khan said, that since palm oil rate has already gone up to 14,000 per maund from 13,000 as per the report, it means that there will be a jump in the prices of ghee and cooking oil as well.

Pakistan also increased the prices of wheat flour, sugar and ghee by 25 to 62 per cent for sale through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in order to reduce the impact of untargeted subsidies, The Dawn reported.

“The beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be exempt from the price increase, while the limit for subsidised purchases from the USC has also been curtailed,” the report said.

The weekly inflation rate in Pakistan rose by 1.09 percent, Geo TV reported quoting figures issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The annual inflation increased by 30.60% and an increase in prices was seen for chicken (16.09%), broken basmati rice (5.16%), wheat flour (4.87%), rice irri-6/9 (3.45 %), bananas (2.97%), onions (2.65%), bread (1.24%), powdered salt (1.07%), and pulse moong (1.02%).

With this, food inflation surged by 32.7% in cities and 37.9% in villages/towns respectively last month.