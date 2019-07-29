New Delhi: At least three people were killed and more than 15 people have been injured on Monday morning at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California after an active shooter opened fire. The police shot down the gunman shortly after he began firing.

At least 15 people have sustained injuries from the bullets, five of them been admitted at the Santa Clara County Medical Center in critical condition. The police are still investigating the incident as the second suspect might be at large.

The festival was nearing its end for the weekend when there were reports of an active shooter at the site. A video surfaced on the internet in which people can be seen running amid confusion.

A video of the incident surfaced online in which people can be seen running away from the festival that took place 48 kilometres south of San Jose.

United States President Donald Trump tweeted about the shooting asking people to be “careful and safe”.

Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is a national three-day event that attracts garlic lovers. The festival has been taking place at the Christmas Hill Park since 1979.