‘Problem Of Compatibility Between Islamic Culture, European Values’: Giorgia Meloni

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni claimed that the Islamic culture is not entirely compatible with European civilisation.

‘Problem Of Compatibility Between Islamic Culture, European Values’: Giorgia Meloni

Rome: Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is again making headlines over her controversial remark in which she claimed that the Islamic culture is not entirely compatible with European civilisation. “I believe that there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture and the values ​​and rights of our civilisation,” she said, Hindustan Times reported. “The Islamic cultural centers in Italy are financed by Saudi Arabia where Sharia is in force. In Europe there is a very Islamisation process distant from the values ​​of our civilisation,” she added.

Trending Now

Meloni’s remarks come after she hosted a political festival organised by her party – Brothers of Italy party – in Rome. The event was also attended by which had UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in attendance.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.