By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
‘Problem Of Compatibility Between Islamic Culture, European Values’: Giorgia Meloni
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni claimed that the Islamic culture is not entirely compatible with European civilisation.
Rome: Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is again making headlines over her controversial remark in which she claimed that the Islamic culture is not entirely compatible with European civilisation. “I believe that there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture and the values and rights of our civilisation,” she said, Hindustan Times reported. “The Islamic cultural centers in Italy are financed by Saudi Arabia where Sharia is in force. In Europe there is a very Islamisation process distant from the values of our civilisation,” she added.
Trending Now
Meloni’s remarks come after she hosted a political festival organised by her party – Brothers of Italy party – in Rome. The event was also attended by which had UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in attendance.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.