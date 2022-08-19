New Delhi: Fatima, a college student in Afghanistan, on Friday wrote to PM Narendra Modi regarding the unavailability of visa to study in India. In the letter, she urged PM Modi to give her a scholarship for studies in India “I, college girl Fatima from Afghanistan, appeal to the Prime Minister of India to give me a scholarship for studies in India. We love India it is like our family,” she said in a video recorded by India Today.Also Read - Kabul Mosque Blast: Death Toll in Afghan Capital Rises to 21, Says Police

It must be noted that over 5000 Afghani students studying in India are stuck in Afghanistan for the last year and are not able to continue their studies due to the non-availability of visas. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 12th Installment to be Released on This Date. Check Beneficiary Status

After the Taliban started ruling Afghanistan, the Afghan students who had earlier enrolled in Indian institutes are still waiting for the issuance of visas to continue their education. Also Read - Over 20 Feared Dead, Several Others Injured As Massive Blast Hits Mosque in Kabul

Some of the students had in May 2022 protested outside the Indian Embassy in Kabul and requested the Indian authorities to issue e-visas for them to continue their education.