Rome: A glacier collapse in the northern Italian Alps triggered an avalanche that killed at least five people and injured eight others on Sunday, news agency AFP reported quoting an emergency services spokeswoman said. "Unfortunately, five people were found lifeless," Michela Canova told AFP, saying that the eight injured "remain a provisional count". The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada, the highest in the Italian Dolomites.

The avalanche took place on the Marmolada, a mountain of more than 3,300 metres in the Dolomite range in the eastern part of the Italian Alps, between the regions of Trento and Veneto.

Il momento del crollo della colonna di ghiaccio sulla #Marmolada pic.twitter.com/DRWH6P57rR — Agenzia Nova (@agenzia_nova) July 3, 2022

“Rescue operations are in progress following a large ice avalanche involving excursionists”, news agency Reuters reported quoting Trento provincial government, adding that there was likely to be a “heavy toll” of injuries or deaths.

Injured people have been taken to nearby hospitals in the towns of Belluno, Treviso, Trento and Bolzano, said the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia.

It was not immediately possible to confirm the number of victims. “An early summer heatwave in Italy saw temperatures on the Marmolada touch 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday,” Zaia said, according to Reuters report.