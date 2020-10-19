Washington: In a grim milestone, the overall number of global coronavirus cases on Monday crossed the 40 million mark, while the death toll increased to 1,113,750, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Also Read - Mumbai Travel News: COVID-19 Testing Facility Available at Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport for Passengers and People Dropping by

In its latest update, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) said the overall global caseload presently stood at 40,063,546.

The US is the worst-hit country with 8,154,936 cases and 219,674 deaths, the two highest tallies in the world.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,550,273, while the country’s death toll soared to 114,610.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,224,362), Russia (1,406,504), Argentina (989,680), Colombia (959,572), France (938,606), Spain 936,560, Peru (868,675), Mexico (851,227), the UK (725,292), South Africa (703,793), Iran (530,380), Chile (491,760), Iraq (426,634), Italy (414,241) and Bangladesh (388,569), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 153,675.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (86,167), the UK (43,736), Italy (36,543), Spain 33,775, Peru (33,759), France (33,499), Iran (30,375), Colombia (28,970), Argentina (26,267), Russia (24,212), South Africa (18,471), Chile (13,635), Indonesia (12,511), Ecuador (12,387), Belgium (10,413) and Iraq (10,254).