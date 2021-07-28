New Delhi: The number of coronavirus deaths globally jumped by 21% in the last week, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday. Most of the 69,000 deaths were reported in the Americas and Southeast Asia. WHO also added that if these trends continue, the cumulative number of cases reported globally could exceed 200 million in the next two weeks.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Timings In Restaurants Will Be Increased Soon, State Minister Aslam Shaikh Hints at Further Relaxation

The U.N. health agency also noted that COVID-19 cases rose by 8% worldwide and that there are now nearly 194 million infections. It added that the number of COVID-19 deaths increased in all regions except for Europe.

"The highest numbers of deaths per 100,000 population over the past week were observed in the Americas and South-East Asia Regions which reported 2.8 and 1.1 new deaths per 100,000 population, respectively," the report said.

According to the report, Over the past week, the biggest numbers of new Covid-19 cases were reported from the US, Brazil, Indonesia, Britain and India. While America and Brazil reported an increase in Covid-19 cases, Indonesia and Britain reported a decline.

No room for complacency in Covid fight, absolute case numbers still high: MHA to states

The Union Home Ministry Wednesday said there is no room for complacency in the approach to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the absolute number of positive cases is still significantly high.

Extending the existing pandemic guidelines till August 31, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said there should be continuous focus on the five-fold strategy of ”test, track, treat, vaccinate and adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour” for effective management of COVID-19.

He also said there is a need to ensure adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB) in all crowded places in view of the upcoming festivals.

In his communication to all states and union territories, Bhalla said that with the decline in the number of active cases, states and UTs are reopening economic and other activities in a gradual manner.

“While the decline in the number of cases is a matter of satisfaction, it may be noted that the absolute case numbers are still significantly high,” he said.

Therefore, the home secretary said, there is no room for complacency and the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated, as has been reiterated in his earlier communications.

Bhalla said the reproduction number of the virus, commonly known as the ”R” factor, is hovering just below 1 but is high in some of the states.

Referring to his letter dated July 14, the home secretary said all efforts should be made to ensure that there is no increase in the ”R” factor.

“Further, strictest possible measures should be taken in the districts that are still showing high positivity rates.

“In view of the upcoming festivals, there is need to ensure COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in all crowded places,” he said.

Bhalla urged state governments and UT administrations to issue strict directions to the district and all other local authorities to take necessary measures for COVID-19 management.

“The officers concerned should be made personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour.

“I would also advise that Orders issued by the respective State governments and UT administrations, district authorities in this regard, should be widely disseminated to the public and to the field functionaries, for their proper implementation,” he said.

India COVID Tally:

India logged 43,654 fresh COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 3,14,84,605, while 640 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,22,022, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The number of active cases stood at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 in a span of 24 hours, and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 17,36,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 46,09,00,978.

The daily positivity rate increased to 2.51 per cent from 1.73 per cent on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.36 per cent, the data showed.