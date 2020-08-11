New Delhi: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 20 million-mark –20,001,0019 to be specific, while the death toll has reached 750,000. Reports claimed that COVID-19 cases rose 200-fold, and have doubled in six weeks, since mid-March. Also Read - Former President Pranab Mukherjee Undergoes Brain Surgery, on Ventilator Support at Army's R&R Hospital
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,085,821 and 162,919, respectively.
These 10 countries have the highest number of COVID-19 cases.
US: 5,085,821
Brazil: 3,057,470
India: 2,215,074
Russia: 890,799
South Africa: 563,598
Mexico: 480,278
Peru: 478,024
Colombia: 387,481
Chile: 375,044
Iran: 328,844
However, the World Health Organisation insisted that there was still hope of conquering the pandemic. It has stressed it was never too late to take action to suppress the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the planet.
“This week we’ll reach 20 million registered cases of COVID-19 and 750,000 deaths,” news agency AFP quoted WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying.
“Behind these statistics is a great deal of pain and suffering. Every life lost matters. I know many of you are grieving and that this is a difficult moment for the world. But I want to be clear: there are green shoots of hope and… it’s never too late to turn the outbreak around”, he added.