New Delhi: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 20 million-mark –20,001,0019 to be specific, while the death toll has reached 750,000. Reports claimed that COVID-19 cases rose 200-fold, and have doubled in six weeks, since mid-March. Also Read - Former President Pranab Mukherjee Undergoes Brain Surgery, on Ventilator Support at Army's R&R Hospital

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,085,821 and 162,919, respectively. Also Read - Andaman And Nicobar Lockdown News: Shutdown in Union Territory Extended by a Week

These 10 countries have the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Coronavirus Deaths in Maharashtra Cross 18,000 Mark; 293 New Fatalities Take State's Toll to 18,050

US: 5,085,821

Brazil: 3,057,470

India: 2,215,074

Russia: 890,799

South Africa: 563,598

Mexico: 480,278

Peru: 478,024

Colombia: 387,481

Chile: 375,044

Iran: 328,844

However, the World Health Organisation insisted that there was still hope of conquering the pandemic. It has stressed it was never too late to take action to suppress the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the planet.

“This week we’ll reach 20 million registered cases of COVID-19 and 750,000 deaths,” news agency AFP quoted WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying.

“Behind these statistics is a great deal of pain and suffering. Every life lost matters. I know many of you are grieving and that this is a difficult moment for the world. But I want to be clear: there are green shoots of hope and… it’s never too late to turn the outbreak around”, he added.