New Delhi: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 5.4 million mark, while the deaths increased to 345,036.

The total number of cases stood at 5,406,537, the Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. Meanwhile, the US remained the worst-hit country across the world, followed by Brazil.

While the United States has the highest number of cases and deaths at 1,643,098 and 97,711, respectively, Brazil accounted for the second highest number of infections at 363,211.

However, in terms of fatalities, the UK came in second after the US with 36,875 COVID-19 deaths. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (32,785), Spain (28,752), France (28,370), and Brazil (22,666).

The other countries with maximum number of COVID-19 cases are–Russia (344,481), the UK (260,916), Spain (235,772), Italy (229,858), France (182,709), Germany (180,328), Turkey (156,827), India (156,827), Iran (135,701), and Peru (119,959).