New York: Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 3.5 million, reaching 3,502,126 as of 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: India Records Nearly 5,000 Cases in 48 Hours; Total Tally Surpasses 40,000-Mark, Death Toll Reaches 1,306

A total of 247,107 people worldwide have died of the disease, according to the CSSE, Xinhua news reported on Sunday. Also Read - In a First, PM Modi to Participate in NAM Virtual Summit on Coronavirus Today

The United States, which remains the hardest-hit, reported 1,156,924 cases and 67,498 deaths. Spain and Italy followed with 217,466 cases and 210,717 cases, respectively. Other countries with over 150,000 cases included the United Kingdom, France and Germany. Also Read - Lockdown 3.0 Begins Today; Centre Issues Fresh Directive to States, UTs on Inter-state Movement