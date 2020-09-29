New Delhi: With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing, the overall number of cases has breached the 33 million-mark and the deaths have increased to 1,000,555, according to a tally of cases maintained by Johns Hopkins University. Also Read - Maggots Found in Bedsores of Man Post Discharge from Kerala Hospital; Minister Orders Probe

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,115,338 and 204,758, respectively. India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 6,,074,702, while the country's death toll soared to 95,542.

WHO's head of emergencies Mike Ryan said that the current numbers are likely an underestimate of the true toll of the novel coronavirus.

“If anything, the numbers currently reported probably represent an underestimate of those individuals who have either contracted Covid-19 or died as a cause of it. When you count anything, you can’t count it perfectly but I can assure you that the current numbers are likely an underestimate of the true toll of COVID”, a leading portal quoted Ryan as saying.

Meanwhile in Russia, over 3,000 people were vaccinated yesterday against the novel coronavirus. “More than 3,000 volunteers have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. None of them have problems. People feel good,” Sergey Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, told Rossiya 1 TV channel.

“I myself went through this vaccination procedure and you see — nothing happened to me, although several months have already passed”.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on August 11.

On the other hand, talking about India’s fight against COVID-19, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the country’s continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the corona containment strategy followed by all States and UTs.

“From having 1 lab to over 1800 labs today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests”, he stated.

He also urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. He reminded people about the social vaccine of wearing masks or face covers while in public, following hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining physical distancing or Do Gaz ki Doori to curb spread of the infection.